Murray State faces Long Beach St. in Naples

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 6:31 AM

Murray State (3-1) vs. Long Beach State (1-3)

, Community School of Naples, Naples, Florida; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State and Long Beach State will meet in a postseason game in Naples. Long Beach State lost 92-66 to Missouri State in its most recent game, while Murray State fell 66-58 against East Tennessee State in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Long Beach State’s Joel Murray has averaged 19 points while Colin Slater has put up 14.3 points. For the Racers, Tevin Brown has averaged 20.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while KJ Williams has put up 18.3 points and seven rebounds.TERRIFIC TEVIN: Brown has connected on 40.6 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 24 over the last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Beach have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Racers. Long Beach State has 35 assists on 85 field goals (41.2 percent) over its past three matchups while Murray State has assists on 33 of 84 field goals (39.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State is ranked first in the Big West with an average of 78 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

