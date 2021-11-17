CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Morehead St. battles Transylvania

Morehead St. battles Transylvania

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Transylvania vs. Morehead State (1-2)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Morehead State Eagles are set to battle the Pioneers of Division III Transylvania. Morehead State is coming off an 82-57 home win over Kentucky Christian in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Johni Broome has averaged 15.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and two blocks this year for Morehead State. Complementing Broome is Skyelar Potter, who is averaging 10 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JOHNI: In three appearances this season, Morehead State’s Johni Broome has shot 48.8 percent.

LAST SEASON: These schools matched up on two occasions during the 2020-21 season, with Morehead State sweeping the series.

DID YOU KNOW: Morehead State went 1-5 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Eagles put up 56.7 points per contest in those six contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up