THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » College Basketball » Milwaukee meets BG in…

Milwaukee meets BG in Fort Myers

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Milwaukee (1-2) vs. Bowling Green (1-3)

, Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Bowling Green will meet in a postseason game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. Bowling Green lost 90-84 to Norfolk State on Friday, while Milwaukee came up short in an 81-45 game against Florida on Thursday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Bowling Green’s Daeqwon Plowden, Myron Gordon and Trey Diggs have collectively scored 42 percent of all Falcons points this season.BRILLIANT BALDWIN JR.: Patrick Baldwin Jr. has connected on 21.1 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green is ranked 10th in all of Division I with an average of 79.2 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up