BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: : It's OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | Black Friday weather forecast | High car prices | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Late basket by Hardy…

Late basket by Hardy leads Southern Miss past UC San Diego

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 12:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Tae Hardy made a pair of foul shots with 1:43 left to give Southern Miss the lead en route to a 56-55 win over UC San Diego on Thursday at the Zootown Classic.

The Golden Eagles held on to win by that same score.

Jaron Pierre Jr. registered 13 points to lead the Golden Eagles.

Tyler Stevenson had 13 points for Southern Miss (4-2). Walyn Napper added 12 points. Isaih Moore had 10 points.

Bryce Pope had 15 points for the Tritons (4-2).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

DHS partners with DoD to draft 5G security evaluation methodology

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Airmen awaiting COVID vaccination exemptions must stay at current orders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up