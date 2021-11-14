CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Lamar plays Ga. Tech

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Lamar (1-1) vs. Georgia Tech (1-1)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar plays Georgia Tech in an early season matchup. Lamar came up short in a 104-75 game at Miami on Saturday. Georgia Tech is coming off a 77-52 win at home against Stetson on Friday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The prolific Michael Devoe has averaged 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists to lead the charge for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan Usher has paired with Devoe and is putting up a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game. The Cardinals are led by Kasen Harrison, who is averaging 12 points, 6.5 rebounds and four assists.HOT HARRISON: Harrison has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Lamar as a team has made 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among WAC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

