Kinsey scores 24 to lift Marshall past Jackson State 80-66

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 6:48 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey had 24 points as Marshall got past Jackson State 80-66 on Sunday.

Darius George had 18 points and nine rebounds for Marshall (3-1). Obinna Anochili-Killen added 15 points, 10 blocks and nine rebounds. Andrew Taylor had 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Gabe Watson had 18 points for the Tigers (0-4). Jayveous McKinnis added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

