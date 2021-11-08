CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Kansas and Michigan State…

Kansas and Michigan State get season underway in New York

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Kansas (0-0) vs. Michigan State (0-0)

Madison Square Garden, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas and Michigan State are getting the 2021-22 season underway. Kansas went 21-9 last year, while Michigan State ended up 15-13.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Kansas went 7-3 against programs outside its conference, while Michigan State went 6-1 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up