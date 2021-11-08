Kansas and Michigan State get season underway in New York

Kansas (0-0) vs. Michigan State (0-0) Madison Square Garden, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas and Michigan…

Kansas (0-0) vs. Michigan State (0-0)

Madison Square Garden, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas and Michigan State are getting the 2021-22 season underway. Kansas went 21-9 last year, while Michigan State ended up 15-13.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Kansas went 7-3 against programs outside its conference, while Michigan State went 6-1 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.