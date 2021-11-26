BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Home » College Basketball » Honor, Dawes help Clemson…

Honor, Dawes help Clemson beat Charleston Southern 91-59

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 5:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Nick Honor had 17 points and seven assists, Al-Amir Dawes scored 16 points and Clemson beat Charleston Southern 91-59 on Friday.

Naz Bohannan and PJ Hall added 10 points apiece for Clemson (5-2).

Alex Hemenway hit a 3-pointer to give Clemson the lead for good and spark a 12-2 run that made it 26-17 with 4 minutes left in the first half. Jamir Moore answered with a 3-pointer for Buccaneers but Honor made a 3 and then converted a three-point play before Dawes hit a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 30-15 lead about 2 minutes later.

Charleston Southern (2-4) trailed by double figures the rest of the way and Parker Fox made a 3 to give Clemson its biggest lead at 87-50 with 2:51 to play.

Tahlik Chavez made 4 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points for the Buccaneers and Kalib Clinton scored 11.

Clemson shot 49% from the field, made 12 of 29 (41%) from 3-point range, outrebounded Charleston Southern 44-34 and outscored the Buccaneers 42-16 in the paint. The Tigers forced 17 turnovers with nine steals — three by David Collins and two apiece by Honor and Hunter Tyson.

The Tigers were coming off back-to-back losses to No. 16 St. Bonaventure and West Virginia at the Charleston Classic.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up