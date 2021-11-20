CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Hodge scores 27 to carry Cleveland State past Canisius 80-70

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 9:18 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — D’Moi Hodge had 27 points as Cleveland State got past Canisius 80-70 on Saturday.

Chris Greene had 15 points for Cleveland State (2-2). Deante Johnson added 10 points. Torrey Patton had eight rebounds and six assists.

Siem Uijtendaal had 18 points for the Golden Griffins (0-4). Malek Green added 15 points. Jacco Fritz had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

