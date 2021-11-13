CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Hodge carries James Madison over Old Dominion 58-53

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 10:13 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jalen Hodge registered 16 points as James Madison narrowly beat Old Dominion 58-53 on Saturday.

Vado Morse had 11 points for James Madison (2-0). Charles Falden added 10 points.

C.J. Keyser had 21 points for the Monarchs (1-1). Kalu Ezikpe added 11 points.

