Harvard hosts Rhode Island

Rhode Island (5-2) vs. Harvard (5-2)

Lavietes Pavilion, Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island and Harvard both look to put winning streaks together . Rhode Island blew out Georgia State by 35 in its last outing. Harvard is coming off a 77-57 win over Northeastern in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: The Rams are led by Jeremy Sheppard and Makhel Mitchell. Sheppard has averaged 13.1 points while Makhel Mitchell has put up 11 points, five rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game. The Crimson have been led by Chris Ledlum and Noah Kirkwood, who have combined to score 34.5 points per contest.SHEPPARD CAN SHOOT: Sheppard has connected on 46.2 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also made 90 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Rhode Island is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Rams are 0-2 when opponents score more than 65.

STREAK STATS: Harvard has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 87.5 points while giving up 65.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Harvard is rated second among Ivy League teams with an average of 80.9 points per game.

