Garvin scores 20 to lift Hampton over Regent 70-56

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 10:32 PM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Najee Garvin had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Hampton beat Regent 70-56 on Saturday night.

Raymond Bethea Jr. had 19 points and eight rebounds for Hampton (2-0). Dajour Dickens had six blocks.

Andrew Aiken had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Royals. Randolph Holland added 14 points. Joakim Marie-Joseph had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

hampton | Regent

