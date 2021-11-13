Garvin scores 20 to lift Hampton over Regent 70-56

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Najee Garvin had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Hampton beat Regent 70-56 on Saturday night.

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Najee Garvin had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Hampton beat Regent 70-56 on Saturday night.

Raymond Bethea Jr. had 19 points and eight rebounds for Hampton (2-0). Dajour Dickens had six blocks.

Andrew Aiken had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Royals. Randolph Holland added 14 points. Joakim Marie-Joseph had nine rebounds.

