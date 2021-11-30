Fresno State hosts San Diego

San Diego (4-4) vs. Fresno State (5-1) Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego…

San Diego (4-4) vs. Fresno State (5-1)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Fresno State look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of losses on Sunday. Fresno State lost 65-57 at Cal, while San Diego fell 56-52 at home to Cal State Northridge.

SUPER SENIORS: San Diego has relied heavily on its seniors. Marcellus Earlington, Jase Townsend, Terrell Brown, Joey Calcaterra and Vladimir Pinchuk have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 92 percent of all Toreros points over the last five games.EFFICIENT EARLINGTON: Earlington has connected on 48.4 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also made 57.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Fresno State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 58.7.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Toreros. Fresno State has an assist on 32 of 58 field goals (55.2 percent) across its past three outings while San Diego has assists on 25 of 71 field goals (35.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Fresno State has attempted the second-most free throws among all MWC teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 22.2 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.