Flores’ putback beats buzzer as W. Illinois tops N. Kentucky

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 10:20 PM

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — JJ Flores scored the winning basket in the final second and Will Carius had 17 points as Western Illinois defeated Northern Kentucky 69-67 on Monday night.

There were four made baskets in the final half minute, the last coming when Flores got the rebound of a blocked shot and banked in the putback with .2 seconds remaining.

Luka Barisic had 16 points for Western Illinois (4-1). Trenton Massner added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Hubertas Pivorius had 20 points for the Norse (2-2). David Bohm added 14 points. Sam Vinson had 11 points and six rebounds.

