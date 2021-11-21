Duquesne, Bradley meet in U.S. Virgin Islands

Bradley (1-4) vs. Duquesne (1-4) U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S.…

Bradley (1-4) vs. Duquesne (1-4)

U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley is taking on Duquesne in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Duquesne lost 84-76 in overtime to Colorado in its most recent game, while Bradley came up short in a 65-62 game against Brown in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Duquesne’s Tre Williams has averaged 11.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and three blocks while Kevin Easley Jr. has put up 13.2 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Braves, Terry Roberts has averaged 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Rienk Mast has put up 8.4 points and 8.8 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Roberts has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Bradley field goals over the last five games. Roberts has accounted for 31 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Braves have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Dukes. Duquesne has 27 assists on 68 field goals (39.7 percent) across its previous three games while Bradley has assists on 39 of 81 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Duquesne is ranked second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.3 percent. The Dukes have averaged 15.4 offensive boards per game.

