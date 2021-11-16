CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Latest vaccine rates
Dayton plays host to Lipscomb

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 6:30 AM

Lipscomb (3-1) vs. Dayton (1-1)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb pays visit to Dayton in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action this past weekend. Lipscomb won 70-65 over Loyola (Md.) on Sunday, while Dayton fell to UMass Lowell at home on Saturday, 59-58.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ahsan Asadullah is averaging 17.3 points and 10.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Bisons. Jacob Ognacevic is also a primary contributor, accounting for 17.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Flyers have been led by DaRon Holmes II, who is averaging 11 points, five rebounds and 3.5 blocks.

CREATING OFFENSE: Asadullah has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last three games. The junior big man has accounted for 21 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Bisons have averaged 29.8 free throws per game.

