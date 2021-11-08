Clemson welcomes Presbyterian in 2021-22 season opener

Presbyterian (0-0) vs. Clemson (0-0) Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: A pair of South…

Presbyterian (0-0) vs. Clemson (0-0)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of South Carolina schools are set to face off as Clemson begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Presbyterian Blue Hose. Presbyterian went 7-15 last year, while Clemson ended up 16-8.

DID YOU KNOW: Clemson held its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 52.6 points per game last year. The Tigers offense scored 66 points per contest on their way to a 6-1 record against non-ACC competition. Presbyterian went 1-2 against non-conference schools last season.

