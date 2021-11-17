Cincy plays host to Presbyterian

Presbyterian (2-1) vs. Cincinnati (3-0) Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian and Cincinnati both look…

Presbyterian (2-1) vs. Cincinnati (3-0)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian and Cincinnati both look to put winning streaks together . Presbyterian needed overtime to beat The Citadel by four points on Monday. Cincinnati is coming off an 89-66 win over Alabama A&M on Tuesday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Cincinnati’s David DeJulius has averaged 13.3 points while Jeremiah Davenport has put up 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Blue Hose, Rayshon Harrison has averaged 21.7 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Winston Hill has put up 12.3 points and 10.7 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Harrison has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Presbyterian field goals over the last three games. Harrison has accounted for 22 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Cincinnati has scored 75.7 points per game and allowed 59 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Cincinnati has committed a turnover on just 13.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all AAC teams. The Bearcats have turned the ball over only 9.3 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.