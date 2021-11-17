CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Cincy plays host to Presbyterian

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

Presbyterian (2-1) vs. Cincinnati (3-0)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian and Cincinnati both look to put winning streaks together . Presbyterian needed overtime to beat The Citadel by four points on Monday. Cincinnati is coming off an 89-66 win over Alabama A&M on Tuesday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Cincinnati’s David DeJulius has averaged 13.3 points while Jeremiah Davenport has put up 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Blue Hose, Rayshon Harrison has averaged 21.7 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Winston Hill has put up 12.3 points and 10.7 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Harrison has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Presbyterian field goals over the last three games. Harrison has accounted for 22 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Cincinnati has scored 75.7 points per game and allowed 59 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Cincinnati has committed a turnover on just 13.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all AAC teams. The Bearcats have turned the ball over only 9.3 times per game this season.

