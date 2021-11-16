CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Latest vaccine rates
Butler hosts Michigan State

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 6:30 AM

Michigan State (1-1) vs. Butler (3-0)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State and Butler both look to put winning streaks together . Michigan State won easily 90-46 over Western Michigan on Friday. Butler is coming off a 70-59 win over Troy on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Michigan State’s Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Joey Hauser have collectively accounted for 42 percent of all Spartans scoring this season.GIFTED GABE: Brown has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Butler has scored 70.3 points per game and allowed 53 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Michigan State has averaged 82 points per game over its last five games. The Spartans are giving up only 66.5 points per game over that span.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

