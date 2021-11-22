THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Brewer leads East Tennessee St past Murray St 66-58

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 8:36 PM

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Ledarrius Brewer tossed in 17 points as East Tennessee State defeated Murray State 66-58 on Monday.

Charlie Weber had 13 points for the Buccaneers (2-2), while David Sloan scored 11.

KJ Williams had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Racers (3-1). Tevin Brown added 12 points and seven boards. Trae Hannibal scored 10.

