Bieniemy scores 21 to carry UTEP past Florida A&M 67-53

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jamal Bieniemy had 21 points as UTEP beat Florida A&M 67-53 on Wednesday night. Jorell…

Listen now to WTOP News

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jamal Bieniemy had 21 points as UTEP beat Florida A&M 67-53 on Wednesday night.

Jorell Saterfield had 14 points for UTEP (4-2). Jamari Sibley added 13 points and seven rebounds. Keonte Kennedy had 12 points and nine rebounds.

MJ Randolph had 17 points for the Rattlers (1-3). Kamron Reaves added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.