Bieniemy scores 21 to carry UTEP past Florida A&M 67-53

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 11:26 PM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jamal Bieniemy had 21 points as UTEP beat Florida A&M 67-53 on Wednesday night.

Jorell Saterfield had 14 points for UTEP (4-2). Jamari Sibley added 13 points and seven rebounds. Keonte Kennedy had 12 points and nine rebounds.

MJ Randolph had 17 points for the Rattlers (1-3). Kamron Reaves added 13 points.

