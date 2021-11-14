CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Arkansas St. squares off against Central Baptist

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Central Baptist vs. Arkansas State (1-1)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas State Red Wolves will be taking on the Mustangs of NAIA member Central Baptist. Arkansas State lost 92-53 on the road against Illinois in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Desi Sills has averaged 14.5 points to lead the charge for the Red Wolves. Marquis Eaton has complemented Sills and is averaging 12.5 points per game.DESI FROM DISTANCE: Through two games, Arkansas State’s Desi Sills has connected on 11.1 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 100 percent from the free throw line this season.

A YEAR AGO: Arkansas State scored 81 points and won by 12 over Central Baptist when these two teams met last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State went 0-4 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Red Wolves offense scored 61.3 points per contest in those four games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

