Arkansas St. begins campaign against Harding

Harding vs. Arkansas State (0-0)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas State Red Wolves are set to battle the Bison of Division II Harding. Arkansas State went 11-13 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State went 0-4 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Red Wolves put up 61.3 points per matchup across those four contests.

