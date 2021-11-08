CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Arkansas St. begins campaign against Harding

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Harding vs. Arkansas State (0-0)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas State Red Wolves are set to battle the Bison of Division II Harding. Arkansas State went 11-13 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State went 0-4 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Red Wolves put up 61.3 points per matchup across those four contests.

