Maryland’s Aaron Wiggins to forgo senior season and enter NBA Draft

Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins is “ready to take the next step” and forego his senior season to enter the NBA Draft, the College Park standout announced Monday.

Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins is “ready to take the next step” and forego his senior season to enter the NBA Draft, the College Park standout announced Monday. Wiggins received positive feedback from teams for his performances in the G League Elite Camp and NBA Combine, cementing his decision to submit his name for selection July 29.

Similar to the situation former Terp Kevin Huerter faced in 2018, Wiggins declared for the draft in April but retained his college eligibility to gauge how teams evaluated him. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard had until Wednesday to decide whether he still wanted to remain draft-eligible or return to Maryland for another season. He didn’t need to wait until the deadline to decide.

“The last couple of weeks, being able to go through team workouts, the G League Elite Camp and the NBA Combine, being able to play my game has been beneficial for me,” Wiggins said, as quoted by ESPN. “I’ve shown teams things they’ve never seen before. Teams have been surprised by what I showed. I’ve loved the information and feedback I’ve received and didn’t want to wait until the last minute with my decision. I’m ready to take the next step. At the end of the day, you have to make the best decision and the one that will benefit you the most.”

Wiggins averaged 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game as a junior last season, shooting 44.6% from the field and 35.6% beyond the arc. His absence represents a significant loss for head coach Mark Turgeon and the Terps, who reached the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to Alabama 96-77.

According to ESPN, Wiggins has completed private workouts with seven different teams and plans to conduct at least six more before the draft.