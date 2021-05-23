CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Texas Tech adds another transfer in Arizona’s Daniel Batcho

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 4:20 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech is getting another transfer in French forward Daniel Batcho, who left Arizona without playing for the Wildcats.

Batcho will have all four years of eligibility when he joins first-year coach Mark Adams’ team. Batcho is the fourth transfer to pick Texas Tech since Adams replaced Chris Beard, who left to coach his alma mater at Texas.

The 6-foot-11 Batcho entered the transfer portal after Arizona fired coach Sean Miller. Batcho had knee surgery in October and started practicing in January but never played.

The other transfers are Sardaar Calhoun from Florida State, Kaelen “KJ” Allen of East Los Angeles College and graduate transfer Chandler Jacobs, the career scoring leader at Dallas Baptist.

Several Texas Tech players either have left the program or announced their likely departures since Beard left after a second-round loss in the NCAA Tournament. Adams was a key member of Beard’s staff for all five of his seasons at Tech, which included the school’s first run to the championship game in 2019.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

