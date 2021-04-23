CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Loyola Chicago’s Williamson to return for 1 more season

The Associated Press

April 23, 2021, 3:54 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Williamson, who helped Loyola Chicago reach a Final Four as a freshman and return to the Sweet 16 as a senior this year, is returning for one more season.

The school announced Friday that Williamson will be back for another year of eligibility under relaxed NCAA rules prompted by the pandemic. The decision is a boost for the Ramblers after coach Porter Moser left for Oklahoma and star Cameron Krutwig announced Thursday he is turning pro.

Williamson and Krutwig led Loyola to 99 victories the past four seasons, the most wins over a four-year period in school history. A Chicago native, Williamson averaged 8.8 points last season and was Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Loyola returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since a surprising Final Four run in 2018 and finished with a 26-5 record. The Ramblers were ranked 17th in the final AP poll.

Loyola also announced seniors Keith Clemons, Tate Hall and Aher Uguak will be back. All three started their careers at other schools.

