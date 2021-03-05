CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mass vaccination site in Montgomery Co. | Faith leaders get COVID-19 shot | DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Welch, Osunniyi lift St. Bonaventure over Duquesne in A-10

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 3:09 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominick Welch and Osun Osunniyi scored 18 points apiece as St. Bonaventure defeated Duquesne 75-59 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Friday.

Jaren Holmes added 14 points, Jalen Adaway scored 12 and Kyle Lofton had 11 for the Bonnies. Osunniyi also had 14 rebounds and six assists, and Welch added nine rebounds with four 3-pointers.

St. Bonaventure (14-4) dominated the first half and led 40-19 at halftime. The Dukes’ 19 first-half points marked a season low for the team.

Michael Hughes had 15 points for the Dukes (9-9). Tyson Acuff and Tavian Dunn-Martin each had 12 points.

