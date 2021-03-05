Weber State looks to extend streak vs N. Colorado

Northern Colorado (10-10, 6-8) vs. Weber State (17-5, 12-3) Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Colorado (10-10, 6-8) vs. Weber State (17-5, 12-3)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State looks for its seventh straight conference win against Northern Colorado. Weber State’s last Big Sky loss came against the Montana Grizzlies 80-67 on Feb. 11. Northern Colorado fell short in a 60-59 game at Weber State in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Weber State’s Isiah Brown has averaged 18 points while Seikou Sisoho Jawara has put up 12 points. For the Bears, Bodie Hume has averaged 14.6 points and 6.9 rebounds while Daylen Kountz has put up 13.8 points.BRILLIANT BODIE: Hume has connected on 36.3 percent of the 113 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 51.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Weber State has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 86.9 points while giving up 65.2.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bears have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Weber State has 34 assists on 86 field goals (39.5 percent) over its previous three contests while Northern Colorado has assists on 30 of 67 field goals (44.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Weber State offense is rated 12th in the nation by scoring 82.1 points per game this season. Northern Colorado has only averaged 68.9 points per game, which ranks 231st.

