Washington, Utah meet in Pac-12 tourney

No. 10 seed Washington (5-20, 4-17) vs. No. 7 seed Utah (11-12, 8-11) Pac-12 Conference Tournament First Round, T-Mobile Arena,…

No. 10 seed Washington (5-20, 4-17) vs. No. 7 seed Utah (11-12, 8-11)

Pac-12 Conference Tournament First Round, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington is set to face Utah in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Jan. 24, when the Huskies shot 50.9 percent from the field and went 12 for 24 from 3-point territory en route to an 83-79 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: This will be a homecoming game for Huskies junior Jamal Bey, who’s put up 10 points this season. Quade Green has also led the way for the visitors by averaging 14.2 points per game. On the other bench, Timmy Allen has averaged 16.8 points, six rebounds and four assists while Alfonso Plummer has put up 13.2 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Allen has had his hand in 47 percent of all Utah field goals over the last three games. Allen has 21 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Utah is 0-10 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 11-2 when it scores at least 71.

PERFECT WHEN: Utah is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Runnin’ Utes are 4-12 when opponents score more than 62 points.

LAST FIVE: Washington has averaged only 66.6 points per game over its last five games. The Huskies have given up 76.4 points per game over that stretch.

