Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

All Times EST Monday’s Games

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s, in WCC semifinals at Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

No. 25 Oklahoma St. vs. Iowa St. at T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No. 2 Baylor vs. TCU or Kansas St. in Big 12 quarterfinals at T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo., 2:30 p.m.

No. 9 Ohio St. vs. Minnesota or Northwestern in Big Ten Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, 2 p.m.

No. 10 West Virginia vs. No. 12 Oklahoma St. in Big 12 quarterfinals at T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo., 11:30 a.m.

No. 11 Kansas vs. No. 25 Oklahoma or Iowa St. in Big 12 quarterfinals at T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo., 6:30 p.m.

No. 13 Texas vs. No. 20 Texas Tech in Big 12 quarterfinals at T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo., 9:30 p.m.

No. 14 Villanova vs. Georgetown or Marquette in Big East quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden, New York, Noon

No. 15 Florida St. in ACC quarterfinals at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

No. 16 Virginia vs. Syracuse or NC State in ACC quarterfinals at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C., Noon

No. 17 Creighton vs. Xavier or Butler in Big East quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden, New York, 6 p.m.

No. 19 San Diego St. vs. Wyoming or San Jose St. in Mountain West quarterfinals at The Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

No. 22 Virginia Tech in ACC quarterfinals at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C., 9 p.m.

No. 23 Colorado vs. Stanford or California in Pac-12 quarterfinals at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

No. 24 Southern Cal vs. Utah or Washington in Pac-12 quarterfinals at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No. 3 Illinois vs. Indiana or Rutgers in Big Ten quarterfinals at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Michigan vs. Michigan St. or Maryland in Big Ten quarterfinals at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m.

No. 5 Iowa vs. in Big Ten quarterfinals at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, 9 p.m.

No. 6 Alabama vs. Mississippi St. or Kentucky in SEC quarterfinals at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn., Noon

No. 7 Houston vs. Tulane or Tulsa in AAC quarterfinals at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Arkansas vs. Georgia or Missouri in SEC quarterfinals at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn., 7 p.m.

No. 20 Purdue in Big Ten quarterfinals at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, 2 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Schedule TBD

Sunday’s Games

Schedule TBD

