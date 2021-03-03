CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Southern Utah looks to…

Southern Utah looks to extend streak vs Portland St.

The Associated Press

March 3, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Southern Utah (17-3, 10-2) vs. Portland State (9-10, 6-6)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah looks for its sixth straight conference win against Portland State. Southern Utah’s last Big Sky loss came against the Weber State Wildcats 91-67 on Jan. 21. Portland State is coming off a 73-65 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday.

SQUAD LEADERS: James Scott has averaged 13.1 points and 4.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Vikings. Khalid Thomas is also a top contributor, producing 11 points and five rebounds per game. The Thunderbirds have been led by Tevian Jones, who is averaging 17.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Vikings have given up just 64.5 points per game to Big Sky opponents so far, an improvement from the 74 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.TERRIFIC TEVIAN: Jones has connected on 34.7 percent of the 144 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 31 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Portland State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Vikings are 4-10 when opponents score more than 60 points.

STREAK STATS: Portland State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.3 points while giving up 62.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Utah is ranked third among Division I teams with an average of 85.6 points per game. The Thunderbirds have averaged 91.1 per game over their seven-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal employees face retirement delays due to lags at NFC

Air Force says security guard was lax in duty in letting unauthorized man onto Joint Base Andrews

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up