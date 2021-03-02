CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US boosts vaccine stockpile | COVID relief payments coming | Latest area test results | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
SHSU looks for home win vs Texas A&M-CC

The Associated Press

March 2, 2021, 6:30 AM

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-18, 1-12) vs. Sam Houston (18-7, 12-2)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston looks for its fifth straight win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Johnson Coliseum. The last victory for the Islanders at Sam Houston was a 75-70 win on Feb. 27, 2016.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The explosive Zach Nutall is averaging 19.2 points and 5.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Bearkats. Demarkus Lampley is also a primary contributor, producing 14.9 points per game. The Islanders are led by Jalen White, who is averaging 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.NIFTY NUTALL: Nutall has connected on 37.1 percent of the 159 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 23 over the last three games. He’s also converted 72.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Sam Houston is a perfect 15-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Bearkats are 3-7 when scoring any fewer than that.

FLOOR SPACING: Sam Houston’s Lampley has attempted 170 3-pointers and connected on 39.4 percent of them, and is 10 of 31 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sam Houston defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.1 percent of all possessions, which is the 13th-highest rate in the country. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has turned the ball over on 24.2 percent of its possessions (ranked 343rd among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

