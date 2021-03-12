CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South African variant found in Northern Virginia | One year later: College and the coronavirus | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
New Mexico St. beats UTRGV 77-61 in WAC Tournament

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 2:49 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Donnie Tillman and Wilfried Likayi scored 12 points apiece and New Mexico State cruised to a 77-61 win over UT-Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night at the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

Third-seeded New Mexico State (11-7) plays No. 2 seed Utah Valley in the semifinals Friday.

Javon Levi had 12 points and five assists for sixth-seeded UTRGV (9-10). Jeff Otchere added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

