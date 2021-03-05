CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Prince William Co. gets large vaccine clinic | Moderna begins pediatric trial | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Miller carries George Mason past George Washington 73-59

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 12:13 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jordan Miller recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead George Mason to a 73-59 win over George Washington in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament second round.

Ronald Polite had 17 points for George Mason.

Javon Greene added eight rebounds.

George Mason scored 22 first-half points, a season low.

James Bishop scored a career-high 29 points for the Colonials.

Jamison Battle added 11 points and Ricky Lindo Jr. had 14 rebounds.

