Miller carries George Mason past George Washington 73-59

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jordan Miller recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead George Mason to a 73-59 win over George Washington in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament second round.

Ronald Polite had 17 points for George Mason.

Javon Greene added eight rebounds.

George Mason scored 22 first-half points, a season low.

James Bishop scored a career-high 29 points for the Colonials.

Jamison Battle added 11 points and Ricky Lindo Jr. had 14 rebounds.

