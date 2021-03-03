CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Lindo Jr. leads GW over Fordham 53-49 in A10 tourney

The Associated Press

March 3, 2021, 4:49 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Ricky Lindo Jr. had a career-high 21 points plus 14 rebounds as 11th-seeded George Washington narrowly beat No. 14 Fordham 53-49 in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tourney on Wednesday.

The Colonials scored the last six points of the game, with Lindo making three free throws and James Battle hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer with 40 seconds to go.

Fordham had a turnover and missed its last four shots before Lindo iced the game with two free throws with 2.4 seconds to play.

Battle had 17 points for George Washington (5-11), which plays sixth-seeded George Mason in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Chris Austin had 12 points for the Rams (2-12). Joel Soriano added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Cobb had 10 points.

