King scores 20 to carry Army over American 89-66 in Patriot

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 5:45 PM

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Alex King had 20 points as Army rolled past American 89-66 in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League Conference tournament on Saturday.

Josh Caldwell had 17 points and six rebounds for Army (12-8). Nick Finke added 14 points and Jared Cross had 10 points.

Army scored 47 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Jamir Harris had 18 points for the Eagles (4-6). Stacy Beckton Jr. added 13 points.

