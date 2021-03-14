CORONAVIRUS NEWS: California variants in Va. | Special clinic for Latinos | In-person learning in Md. | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Hurricanes freshman guard Timberlake enters transfer portal

The Associated Press

March 14, 2021, 11:54 AM

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Guard Earl Timberlake, one of the most highly rated recruits in Miami Hurricanes history, entered the transfer portal Sunday after a freshman season cut short by a shoulder injury.

Timberlake played in just seven games and averaged 9.3 points for the Hurricanes, who endured an injury-riddled season and went 10-17.

Timberlake is from Washington, D.C., and averaged 16.5 points and 10 rebounds as a high school senior.

