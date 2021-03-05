CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers' pandemic struggles | New kid, new normal | DC urges all adults to preregister for vaccine | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Hankerson leads Northern Illinois past Cent. Michigan 79-74

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 8:46 PM

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Trendon Hankerson had a career-high 27 points as Northern Illinois snapped its seven-game losing streak, edging past Central Michigan 79-74 on Friday.

Hankerson shot 4 for 6 from deep. He added eight rebounds.

Darius Beane had 16 points for Northern Illinois (3-16, 2-12 Mid-American Conference). Nathan Scott added 13 points and Tyler Cochran had eight rebounds.

Meikkel Murray scored a season-high 30 points and had 10 rebounds for the Chippewas (7-16, 3-13). PJ Mitchell added 14 points and six rebounds, and Caleb Huffman had 11 points.

