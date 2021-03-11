CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How will Montgomery Co. spend relief money? | When to expect stimulus check | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Fresno State faces CSU in MWC quarters

The Associated Press

March 11, 2021, 6:30 AM

Fresno State (12-11, 10-11) vs. No. 3 seed Colorado State (17-5, 14-4)

Mountain West Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State and Colorado State are prepared to face off in the quarterfinals of the MWC tournament. Colorado State swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last faced each other on Dec. 30, when the Rams outshot Fresno State 52.3 percent to 34.3 percent and hit 19 more free throws en route to a 22-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: This will be a homecoming game for Bulldogs sophomore Orlando Robinson, who’s averaging 14.5 points and 9.1 rebounds this season. He’s been complemented nicely by Deon Stroud, who’s recording 12.1 points per game. On the other bench, David Roddy has averaged 16.3 points and 9.6 rebounds while Isaiah Stevens has put up 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Isaiah Hill has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Fresno State field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 21 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Rams have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Colorado State has 53 assists on 79 field goals (67.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Fresno State has assists on 34 of 68 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado State has made 8.9 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among MWC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

