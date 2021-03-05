CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Prince William Co. gets large vaccine clinic | Moderna begins pediatric trial | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Eastern Kentucky holds off Austin Peay 70-67 in OVC tourney

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 1:19 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. scored 23 points, including clinching free throws with 12 seconds left, and Eastern Kentucky survived a last-gasp try from Austin Peay to edge the Governors 70-67 Thursday night in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.

The Colonels meet top-seeded Belmont in Friday’s semifinals.

Carlos Paez, a 5-foot-10 guard, tried twice to launch a game-tying 3-pointer over the taller Eastern Kentucky perimeter defense. He appeared to pull back his first shot after meeting 6-7 Michael Moreno in mid-air, stepped to his right and tried again. This attempt was blocked by Moreno, travelling only a few feet toward the basket and 6-9 Tre King wrapped up the ball as time ran out.

King scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds, all on defense, for third-seeded Eastern Kentucky (22-6). Devontae Blanton and Cooper Robb each added 11 points.

Terry Taylor led the sixth-seeded Governors (14-13) with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Mike Peake added 13 points and seven rebounds. Reginald Gee had 11 points.

