Davidson, VCU meet in A10 semis

Davidson (13-7, 8-4) vs. VCU (18-6, 11-4) Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney Semifinals, Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

Davidson (13-7, 8-4) vs. VCU (18-6, 11-4)

Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney Semifinals, Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the A10 championship game is on the line as Davidson and VCU are set to do battle. The only regular season meeting came on Feb. 27, when the Wildcats shot 49 percent from the field while limiting VCU’s shooters to just 36.5 percent on their way to a 65-57 victory.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Davidson has depended on senior leadership while VCU has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Wildcats, seniors Kellan Grady, Hyunjung Lee and Carter Collins have scored 58 percent of the team’s points this season, including 65 percent of all Wildcats points over their last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Nah’Shon Hyland, Adrian Baldwin Jr. and Jamir Watkins have collectively scored 44 percent of VCU’s points this season.GIFTED GRADY: Grady has connected on 39.9 percent of the 138 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 38 over the last five games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rams. VCU has 33 assists on 70 field goals (47.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Davidson has assists on 47 of 82 field goals (57.3 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive VCU defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.4 percent of all possessions, the 10th-best rate among Division I teams. Davidson has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.2 percent through 20 games (ranking the Wildcats 323rd).

