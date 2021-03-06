Daniels pours in 30, Prairie View caps perfect SWAC season

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jawaun Daniels scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, leading Prairie View through a perfect…

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jawaun Daniels scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, leading Prairie View through a perfect season in the Southwest Athletic Conference as the Panthers defeated Alcorn State 81-69 on Saturday.

Daniels was 11 of 13 shooting, including 5 of 6 from behind the 3-point arc, and pulled down eight defensive rebounds for Prairie View (14-4, 13-0). Jeremiah Gambrell added 14 points, DeWayne Cox 12 and Cam Mack 10 with 12 assists. Mack is the SWAC leader in assists, averaging 8.1 per game, and ranks second nationally.

Myson Lowe scored 14 to lead the Braves (6-12, 6-7), with Byron Joshua adding 13, Anthony Fairley 12 and David Pierce 11.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.