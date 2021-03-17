CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC urges all adults to preregister for vaccine | Va. in-person graduation plans | Loudoun Co. schools update | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Albany hires Dwayne Killings…

Albany hires Dwayne Killings as basketball coach

The Associated Press

March 17, 2021, 8:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Marquette assistant Dwayne Killings was hired as Albany’s basketball coach Wednesday.

Killings served as associate head coach at Marquette under Steve Wojciechowski. Killings replaces Will Brown, who was not offered a contract extension after the season.

“When I set out on this journey to become a head coach, I wanted to find a place where the community and campus were committed to impacting the lives of their student-athletes,” Killings said in a university release. “The more I learned about the history, the tradition, and the leadership at UAlbany, it was obvious it was a perfect fit for my vision and my family.”

Albany finished 7-9 in the pandemic-shortened season, its third straight losing season under Brown. He had a 315-295 record over two decades.

Killings also has coached at Connecticut, Temple and Boston University and worked for the then-Charlotte Bobcats for three seasons after his college playing career at Hampton.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Urgent attention needed to refocus OPM as federal workforce leader, NAPA says

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Bipartisan group of senators ask VA to rank and prioritize unfunded IT projects

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up