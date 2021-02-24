Washington seeks revenge on ASU

Washington (5-18, 4-15) vs. Arizona State (8-11, 5-8) Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington…

Washington (5-18, 4-15) vs. Arizona State (8-11, 5-8)

Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks revenge on Arizona State after dropping the first matchup in Tempe. The teams last went at it on Feb. 23, when the Sun Devils outshot Washington 50.7 percent to 36.9 percent and had eight fewer turnovers en route to a 33-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Arizona State’s Remy Martin has averaged 18.4 points while Alonzo Verge Jr. has put up 12.4 points. For the Huskies, Quade Green has averaged 14 points while Jamal Bey has put up 9.8 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Martin has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 42 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arizona State is 0-5 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 8-6 when it scores at least 69.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Sun Devils have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Huskies. Arizona State has an assist on 43 of 90 field goals (47.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Washington has assists on 30 of 71 field goals (42.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arizona State offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.7 percent of its possessions, which is the sixth-lowest rate in the country. The Washington defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 279th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.