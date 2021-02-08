CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor's sister dies of COVID-19 complications | Variant in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Warren carries Hampton past High Point 76-71

The Associated Press

February 8, 2021, 8:28 PM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Davion Warren scored 28 points, Marquis Godwin had 20 points and seven rebounds, and Hampton narrowly beat High Point 76-71 on Monday.

Russell Dean had seven assists and six rebounds for Hampton (8-9, 7-5 Big South Conference). Dajour Dickens added 10 rebounds and seven blocks.

John-Michael Wright had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers (7-10, 5-7). Jaden House added 17 points, and Lydell Elmore had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Pirates leveled the season series against the Panthers. High Point defeated Hampton 72-58 on Sunday.

