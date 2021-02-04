CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Sign up for coronavirus newsletter | COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | Alexandria seniors receive second dose | Coronavirus truck delivers message
Home » College Basketball » Walker leads Radford past…

Walker leads Radford past South Carolina Upstate 63-61

The Associated Press

February 4, 2021, 8:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Chyree Walker scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to carry Radford to a 63-61 win over South Carolina Upstate on Thursday night.

The Highlanders saw a 10-point second half lead evaporate but held USC Upstate scoreless for the last 1:40 to hang on. Xavier Lipscomb made one of two free throws with four seconds left for Radford.

Lewis Djonkam had 14 points for Radford (12-7, 11-2 Big South Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Shaquan Jules and Dravon Magnum each scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Fah’Mir Ali, the Highlanders’ leading scorer (10 ppg) scored two on 1-for-8 shooting.

Tommy Bruner had 14 points and five assists for the Spartans (3-12, 3-6). Dalvin White added 14 points. A Bruner jump shot pulled the Spartans to within 62-61 with 1:40 to go.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up