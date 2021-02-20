CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Home » College Basketball » UIC looks to sweep…

UIC looks to sweep Green Bay

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Green Bay (7-16, 7-12) vs. Illinois-Chicago (9-11, 6-9)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay seeks revenge on Illinois-Chicago after dropping the first matchup in Chicago. The teams last played each other on Feb. 19, when the Flames shot 44.8 percent from the field while limiting Green Bay to just 37.1 percent en route to a 61-58 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Illinois-Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Teyvion Kirk, Michael Diggins, Braelen Bridges and Rob Howard have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Flames points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Kirk has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last three games. Kirk has accounted for 24 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 7-3 when scoring at least 71.

STREAK STATS: Green Bay has lost its last five road games, scoring 63.4 points, while allowing 72.4 per game.

FEWER TURNOVERS: Green Bay’s offense has turned the ball over 11.2 times per game this year, but is averaging eight turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up