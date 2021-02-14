CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Timberlake lifts Towson past Northeastern 68-57

The Associated Press

February 14, 2021, 4:15 PM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake had a career-high 22 points as Towson ended its eight-game losing streak, getting past Northeastern 68-57 on Sunday.

Jakigh Dottin had 13 points for Towson (4-13, 3-9 Colonial Athletic Association). Charles Thompson added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Solomon Uyaelunmo had seven rebounds.

Northeastern totaled 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Tyson Walker had 16 points for the Huskies (9-7, 8-2). Jason Strong added 13 points. Shaquille Walters had 12 points.

The Tigers leveled the season series against the Huskies with the win. Northeastern defeated Towson 76-67 on Saturday.

