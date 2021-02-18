CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC update; what about federal workers? | Airport testing sites | Latest COVID test results
Home » College Basketball » Taylor leads Austin Peay…

Taylor leads Austin Peay over SIU-Edwardsville 79-57

The Associated Press

February 18, 2021, 11:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Terry Taylor scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Austin Peay rolled past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 79-57 on Thursday night.

The double-double was Taylor’s seventh in a row and 18th of the season.

Mike Peake added 20 points and eight rebounds. Reginald Gee had 13 points for Austin Peay (14-9, 10-7 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Tai’Reon Joseph added 12 points.

Mike Adewunmi had 17 points for the Cougars (8-13, 6-9), making 8 of 10 free throws. Sidney Wilson added 14 points.

Austin Peay defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 74-59 on Feb. 1.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CDO Council looks to ‘blend data’ across agencies to maximize value

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

DC-area federal offices closed Thursday due to winter storm

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up