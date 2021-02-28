CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. hospitalizations declining | Va. out of ACC tourney after positive test | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Tarke scores 31 to lift CSU past Delaware St. 94-74

The Associated Press

February 28, 2021, 7:29 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Anthony Tarke had 31 points as Coppin State routed Delaware State 94-74 on Sunday.

Tarke made all 11 of his shots and also had seven assists.

DeJuan Clayton had 15 points and reached 1,500 career points at Coppin State (9-12, 8-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Yuat Alok added 14 points. Nendah Tarke had 13 points, nine rebounds and five steals.

The 94 points were a season high for Coppin State.

Dominik Fragala scored a career-high 28 points for the Hornets (2-15, 0-10). Myles Carter added 14 points and six rebounds. D’Marco Baucum had 13 points.

The Hornets’ 50 second-half points marked a season high for the team.

The Eagles are undefeated in four games against the Hornets this season. Most recently, Coppin State defeated Delaware State 81-68 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

